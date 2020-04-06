Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s 9th Largest Position

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.6% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $4.78 on Monday, hitting $69.31. 8,404,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,209. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

