Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by LifePlan Financial Group Inc

LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $9.49 on Monday, reaching $149.27. 7,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

