Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $13.06 on Monday, hitting $241.08. 5,161,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,903. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

