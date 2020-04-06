Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,959,000 after buying an additional 214,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $8.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,356,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,211. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.57.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

