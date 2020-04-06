Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $8.63 on Monday, reaching $132.01. 9,356,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

