Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after buying an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,655,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

