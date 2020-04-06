Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Lessened by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock traded up $9.08 on Monday, hitting $123.04. 19,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,203. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.81.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

