Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,885 shares during the quarter. Varex Imaging makes up about 1.7% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.71% of Varex Imaging worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,070.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.34. 14,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,587. The company has a market cap of $798.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.42. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

