Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Varta stock opened at €61.95 ($72.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €68.40 and its 200 day moving average is €90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Varta has a 52-week low of €38.60 ($44.88) and a 52-week high of €128.00 ($148.84).

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

