Veil Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $147,423.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.02633734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00205889 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047717 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 71,426,203 coins and its circulating supply is 62,585,274 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

