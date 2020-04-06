Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.74 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Velas has a market cap of $28.74 million and $798,636.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000520 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

