Verasity (VRA) Hits Market Cap of $1.78 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Verasity has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $273,527.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001079 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00321669 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

