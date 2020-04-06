Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

VER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Vereit by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vereit by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after buying an additional 1,574,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vereit by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

