Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289,469 shares during the quarter. Vereit comprises about 4.1% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Vereit worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Vereit by 183.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 283,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 183,584 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Vereit by 4.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 121,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vereit in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Vereit by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VER traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 460,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,380,836. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VER shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

