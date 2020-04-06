Verge (XVG) Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Verge has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $43.19 million and $596,586.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00598175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000834 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007379 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,226,741,543 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Graviex, Crex24, CoinExchange, YoBit, SouthXchange, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Binance, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi, Bitbns and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.