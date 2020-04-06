VeriME Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One VeriME token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriME alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.04658458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037142 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009522 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

About VeriME

VME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.