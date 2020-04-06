VeriME (VME) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One VeriME token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.21 or 0.04617632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037635 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

About VeriME

VME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

