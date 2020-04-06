Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from to in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $37.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

