Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Verint Systems worth $59,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.