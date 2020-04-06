Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Lowered to $138.00 at UBS Group

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $151.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.64.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.28. 54,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,214 shares of company stock worth $10,866,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,157,000 after buying an additional 87,298 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

