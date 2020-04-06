Veritaseum Trading Down 0.9% This Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $7.08 or 0.00098900 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $3,057.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.02573418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Tokenomy, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

