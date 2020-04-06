Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of Veritex worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veritex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 114,144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Veritex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 468.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 768.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,476,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,812,000 after buying an additional 1,306,320 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBTX stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.89. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

