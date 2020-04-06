VeriumReserve Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $255.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $302,015.51 and approximately $255.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00619056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00032588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060474 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000226 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005730 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,681,490 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

