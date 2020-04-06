Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $56.21. 6,749,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

