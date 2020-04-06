Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 3.1% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,238,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,002,412. The company has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

