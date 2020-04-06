Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 348.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,840,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

