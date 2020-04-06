Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 140.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $56.28. 1,089,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

