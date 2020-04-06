Vermilion Energy (VET) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Vermilion Energy (TSE: VET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$3.25. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$6.50.

3/15/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$35.00.

3/9/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$30.00 to C$23.00.

3/6/2020 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating.

2/28/2020 – Vermilion Energy was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:VET traded up C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$5.04. 3,016,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.20 and a 1-year high of C$36.83.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$390.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 54.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 1,314.29%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.