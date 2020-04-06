Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and $227,859.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.02266405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.03490397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00615245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00809243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00077999 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00513750 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013989 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,193,997 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Bitsane, YoBit, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

