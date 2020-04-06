VF Corp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Get VF alerts:

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VFC. UBS Group dropped their price target on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

VFC opened at $48.88 on Monday. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in VF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.