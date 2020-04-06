Viacoin Price Hits $0.12 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $46,148.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Coinroom.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00612492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007591 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,166,071 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

