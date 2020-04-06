VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $22,651.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.02587485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00202737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

