VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,468 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,913.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.