VideoCoin Trading Down 8.1% This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $3.29 million and $481,781.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001478 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin's official website is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

