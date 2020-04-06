VIDY (VIDY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.24 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.04499791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00067426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037038 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009688 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

