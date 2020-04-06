Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

VIE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viela Bio from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.88. Viela Bio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($6.54).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.