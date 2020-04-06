View (VIEW) Price Up 117.6% Over Last Week

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. View has a market capitalization of $373,167.40 and $2,243.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, View has traded up 117.6% against the U.S. dollar. One View token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.02569291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for View is view.ly. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly.

View can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

