VikkyToken Market Cap Reaches $4,424.25 (VIKKY)

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One VikkyToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. VikkyToken has a total market capitalization of $4,424.25 and $11,738.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VikkyToken has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VikkyToken Token Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal. The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io. The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal.

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

