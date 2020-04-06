Vir Biotechnology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,585 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,024% compared to the average daily volume of 230 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $12,365,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,287,000.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VIR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of VIR traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,696,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.02. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.