Virtacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Virtacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Virtacoin has a market cap of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000147 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Virtacoin

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.