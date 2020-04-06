Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

VRTU opened at $23.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $119,529.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Virtusa by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Virtusa by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

