Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $17.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.44. 16,455,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,986,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

