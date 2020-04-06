Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 6.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded up $17.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.44. 16,455,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,986,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

