Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $17.59 on Monday, hitting $169.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,455,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,986,521. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

