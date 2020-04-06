Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $151.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.85. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.