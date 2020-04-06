VisionX (VNX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. VisionX has a total market cap of $118,354.63 and approximately $263.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

