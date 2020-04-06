Vitae Market Capitalization Reaches $23.33 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Vitae has a total market cap of $23.33 million and approximately $276,716.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vitae has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00016545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003518 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003165 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io.

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

