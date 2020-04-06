VITE Price Reaches $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, VITE has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinEx, DEx.top and OKEx.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.02630776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00204233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VITE launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 999,660,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,088,899 tokens. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org.

VITE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DEx.top, CoinEx, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

