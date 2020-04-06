Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 200 Price Target at UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 185.56 ($2.44).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 113.88 ($1.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07).

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

