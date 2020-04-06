Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.31. 2,924,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 93,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 790,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 253,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

